Luc Montagnier: French virologist who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for co-discovering HIV dies

He knew prestige and contempt.

French virologist Luc Montagnier, who died on Tuesday at the age of 89, won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for having isolated the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) for the first time, but during the last decade of his life he lost professional recognition. that he had acquired due to his positions increasingly far from scientific orthodoxy.

Born in 1932, Montagnier was appointed Head of Research at the French National Center for Scientific Research in 1967 and five years later headed the Viral Oncology Unit at the Pasteur Institute in Paris.

In that renowned institution, in the early 1980s, Montagnier and his team they were isolating numerous human retroviruses, among which they found HIV in 1983causing the then little-known acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Together with doctors Jean-Claude Chermann and Françoise Barré-Sinoussi, Montaigner published a work describing this new virus. In addition, she developed a blood test capable of detecting the antibodies generated by HIV.

Controversy

The authorship of the discovery of this virus was disputed in 1984 by the American scientist Robert Gallo, which began a long controversy that ended a decade later with the recognition that the virus isolated by Gallo was, in fact, one of the first viruses that had been isolated in 1983 at the Pasteur Institute.

In 2008, Montaigner and his colleague Françoise Barré-Sinoussi were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine for the “discovery of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus”.

Luc Montagnier was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008.



Since then, however, Montagnier’s prestige began to decline as he took controversial stances in defense of homeopathy or claiming that he could cure autistic children through the use of antibiotics.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Montagnier’s name has circulated a lot on social media due to his unfounded criticism against vaccines against lto covid-19which he accused of being the cause of the emergence of new variants of the virus.

For statements of this type, Montagnier had been branded as a promoter of pseudoscience since the beginning of the last decade, when an article in the magazine Science he expressly said: “Montagnier is not going mad, Montaginer has already gone mad.”

Despite this, he leaves behind an extensive work that reaches some 350 scientific publications and more than 700 patents.

