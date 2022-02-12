LIVE: Chivas vs. tigers

The rojiblanco team will seek their third win of the campaign now against the felines.

Chivas de Guadalajara will have their third home game in the 2022 Clausura Tournament receiving the UANL Tigers. The game corresponds to Day 5 of a new campaign in the MX League and will be arbitrated by Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán, who will be accompanied by line judges Karen Janett Díaz and Manuel Alfonso Martínez

The Sacred Flock will return to activity in theMexican soccer in this interesting match against the felines. The last red-and-white presentation at home took place on Matchday 3 where they tied in an agonizing way against Querétaro 1-1, with two defensive errors in the initial part. Now the strategist Marcelo Michel Leano will try to recover the confidence to maintain the ascending line, after the resounding victory over Juárez 3-1 in the middle of the week.

The last antecedent between both combined dates from the past Opening 2021, where the felines won 2-1 in a match that was played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. For this date 5 of the Clausura 2022 Chivas will play at 17:00 (local time) in one of the most attractive matches of the entire weekend.

Chivas vs. Tigres UANL, where and how to watch the match broadcast?

This meeting corresponding to matchday 5 on Saturday, February 12, will feature with the transmission of Chivas TV and TUDN for all of Mexico. In addition, you can follow Minute by Minute on Rebaño Pasión and in the United States on Telemundo Deportes.