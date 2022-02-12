‘Licorice Pizza’: Paul Thomas Anderson Returns to Working-Class Beverly Hills | Babelia

Joan Didion said that we are the landscape in which we grew up and that, therefore, she was as hard and resistant as the land of Sacramento. Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson grew up some 600 kilometers to the south, in the San Fernando Valley, but he could make a similar claim. At that point on the outskirts of Los Angeles, located north of Hollywood, he has located a good part of his filmography, including his latest film, Licorice Pizza, which arrived in theaters yesterday, already converted into one of the films of the year. Anderson likes to define the Valley as the Beverly Hills of the working class, a place populated by the anonymous technicians of the dream factory, in which the porn industry that he himself portrayed in his second film, flourished. boogie nights (1997). In the Valley, the idyllic postcard of the palm trees collides with the high-voltage cables that feed the city.

The title of Licorice Pizza It evokes a defunct chain of records from the 1970s in Los Angeles that, in turn, paid homage to a gag by comedians Abbott and Costello. In it, the couple tried to sell vinyl by passing them off as licorice pizzas (licorice, in English). The detail is not trivial, because that is what this film is to a large extent, a melancholic song in a store of delicious trinkets. At 51, Anderson evokes the subtle border that separates decayed teeth and acne from the precise moment when life opens up to all its possibilities and one literally believes that one can fly. That’s what Alana does, the 25-year-old girl who, looking for herself, lets herself be carried away by the current and by Gary, 10 years younger.

United by the desire to grow and experiment, Alana and Gary fly together over a city that has found in Anderson one of its best and most enamored chroniclers. Like Ruth Gordon and Bud Cort on the bike in Harold and Maude (1971), the anarchic comedy by Hal Ashby, the actors Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim run for the sake of running in a city where the simple fact of walking, as Thom Andersen says in his essential film-essay Los Angeles Plays Itself, is a declaration of intent about the hidden truth of the city of cinema. And it’s not that in Licorice Pizza don’t drive, no. Alana always sits behind the wheel—Gary is still too young—and in one of the film’s most memorable sequences, which takes place during the 1973 oil crisis, the girl throws a truck down a hill in reverse and neutral. Joyful image of awakening to life in a city where no one walks.

‘Boogie Nights’, ‘Magnolia’ or ‘Punch-Drunk Love’ also take place in the place where the director grew up

Yes boogie nights (1997) stopped at the porn industry scene in an area renamed the San Pornando Valley, Magnolia (1999) interspersed a series of stories that the filmmaker had written inspired by the same corner of the city. The death of his father was behind the best episode, in which an agonized Jason Robards received the care of the nurse played by Philip Seymour Hoffman, father of the leading actor of Licorice Pizza and one of the main actors of the director. In the skin of the tormented son of Robards, a Tom Cruise stood out at the peak of his career, capable of displaying all his rage and powerful magnetism in the harangues of his aggressive monologues. In one way or another, all the characters were built on two of the pillars of Californian life: cars and the world of entertainment.

From the end of the sixties, this environment was inseparable from television and its new forms of fame, a mutation that also appears in Once upon a time in Hollywood… (2019), in which Quentin Tarantino achieves a wonderful tribute to that time straddling decades, a true turning point in Hollywood life. Despite its geographical proximity, the Valley was almost always ignored. Only directors like Steven Spielberg were able to see how photogenic he was: he placed ET in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood. Anderson, on the other hand, once wrote that as a child he recreated the movies in his head, taking them to his own epic and that, therefore, when he watched Lawrence of Arabia I did not imagine the desert, but the infinite Ventura Boulevard.

‘Pure vice’ represents the sunset of the happy California that ended with the Manson massacre

In Punch-Drunk Love (intoxicated with love, 2002), Anderson ventured back into that landscape of the fringes of Hollywood. Then it was a horizon of car dealerships and industrial buildings, an inhospitable area of ​​the Valley in which the filmmaker set a love story whose unexpected romanticism was bathed in that pink-blue sky so typical of the city of broken dreams. The pathos of the character played by Adam Sandler connects with that taste of the director of wells of ambition (2007), The master (2012) and the invisible thread (2017) for the misplaced characters that only love redeems.

The last time before Licorice Pizzain which Los Angeles became his set was in 2014 with the adaptation of the novel by Thomas Pynchon pure vice. More than any other, this film shot in the placid area of ​​Manhattan Beach captures the twilight air of a city assailed by new earthquakes. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, pure vice It represents the end of old Hollywood, with its private detectives a la Philip Marlowe and Sam Spade, displaced from the streets by the new and robotic police of the new television age. The story is set in the midst of a counterculture hangover, at the crossroads where Tarantino’s film ends. Inside a car in the city of a thousand highways, with the chorus of the second and spectacular soundtrack that Jonny Greenwood created for the filmmaker, his characters represent the twilight of the happy and relaxed California that was shattered by the bloody massacre of the Manson family at 10050 Cielo Drive, a scant 15 kilometers — or about 20 minutes, except during rush hour — from the San Fernando Valley.

Licorice Pizza. Paul Thomas Anderson. Premiering this Friday in theaters.

