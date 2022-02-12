“Let’s be more aware”: Kanye West sends a straight message after being accused of not taking his medication

U.S-. On Thursday, February 10, kanye-west went to Instagram to talk about mental health after receiving a comment in which a user accused him of being “off medication.” The rapper shared a screenshot of the message, which also claimed that the musician’s upcoming album, donda 2“it’s going to be crazy”, and expressed his opinion about it.

“IT IS DESCENDING TO SAY I DON’T HAVE MY MEDICATIONS EVERY TIME I TALK. THE WORLD IS RACIST, SEXIST, HOMOPHOBIC AND CRAZY PHOBIC AT OUR CORE, IT’S CHEAP,” the rapper wrote in his post. Instagram. West He also added that the “PHOBIA” he speaks of “DOES NOT MEAN BEING AFRAID”, but rather “MEANS NOT GIVEN POWER”.

West He closed his publication with an important message to society: “LET’S BE MORE CONSCIOUS AND NOT WRITE SO EASILY.” The rapper has been open about his bipolar disorder diagnosis in the past. In a 2019 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David LettermanYe talked about the “stigma of madness” and how people sometimes dismiss his opinions due to his illness.

“They love to cut your sentences in half. What you say doesn’t mean that much. Sometimes for me, I think that’s a form of protection for me, because if I’m spying on something that people don’t want me to think or know as a celebrity, ‘Oh, he’s crazy,’ and then I go home. If they didn’t think he was crazy, it could be a problem.” West to David Letterman.

West he also touched on his hospitalization in 2016 and how mental health was “something that, you know, we’re going to have to take some time to understand.” “The experience of when you go through an episode, if you actually go to the hospital, there is a moment that I have to talk about publicly that has to be changed. So, I’m going to talk about this publicly so this moment can change,” the rapper said.