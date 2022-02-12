LA Galaxy formalized the signing of Douglas Costa

LA Galaxy added a new piece for his front facing the 2022 MLS season. After the rumors that emerged in recent weeks, Douglas Costa was officially presented as a new signing of the Los Angeles club for the next seasonwhich will start in March.

The Brazilian striker arrived at the club as a loan for six monthshowever, at the end of the assignment the South American will sign a contract for a year and a half and will become Designated Player set of The Angels.

Costa has already been presented with his teammates, however, he still cannot train or participate in the preseason games of the Galaxy, since he is waiting for his work visa.

The South American player will share the attack with Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez and with Dejan Joveljicwho came from EintrachtFrankfurthe will also be a companion of the Mexicans, Efrain Alvarez and Jonathan Perez.

The Brazilian arrives from the Brazil Guildteam in which he played in two stagesI participate in 54 games of the Brasileirao where he scored five goals and gave eight assists. He previously played in Juventus and in the Bayern Munichwhere I left champion of their respective leagues.

