Kylie Jenner calls her second son Wolf (Wolf) | People

With more than 310 million followers and only 24 years old, Kylie Jenner is the second most popular person in the world on Instagram (only surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo). So the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan doesn’t need a lot of foreign loudspeaker to communicate her news at the pace she wants. She shared on Instagram the birth of her second child and the date of it, on February 2, and on this social network she has communicated the name of the little one: Wolf Webster. More or less Lobo Webster, translated into Spanish.

She has revealed it in a publication in Stories, just after posting another about her line of cosmetics for babies, because in the Kardashian-Jenner universe you cannot miss the opportunity to monetize a birth. Simply with a black slide on which she has written the child’s name with a white heart. As minimalist as the birth announcement, which consisted of a black and white photograph of the baby’s hand next to her birthday and a blue heart.

Wolf Webster is the second child that the celebrity shares with rapper Travis Scott. Together they are parents of Stormi, who turned four on February 1, one day before the birth of her brother.

While she kept that first pregnancy a complete secret, in this case she reported it in September. Although she had already anticipated Caitlyn Jenner, a few weeks before she revealed to the press that she had just found out: “I just knew the other day that we have another one in the oven.” In any case, it is not a surprise for her followers, because Kylie has always confessed that she has been able to have several children: “I want much more, in fact I think about it every day,” she told the youtuber JamesCharles.

The newborn is the latest addition to the clan that already has a third generation of futures influencers. Kylie’s older sisters have a total of eight children: Khloé has one, Kourtney has three and Kim Kardashian has four. Precisely Kim’s offspring starred in a production with the star in the latest issue of the magazine Vogue.

Jenner has grown up in front of the cameras of the reality show that his family starred in between 2007 and last summer. “I don’t remember what my life was like when I didn’t have millions of people giving their opinion about me,” she revealed in 2018 to S Fashion. She has been able to take advantage of the media exposure and in a short time she has become a highly successful businesswoman. In March 2019, at the age of 21, she became the youngest billionaire of all time, even above Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook (now Meta). She made a billion dollars thanks to her famous makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. She has also been criticized for inflating the figures of her business and her personal fortune, although it is estimated that in 2020 alone she earned more than 520 million euros.