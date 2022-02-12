Kourtney Kardashian shares her jump rope routine. These are the benefits!

When we talk about physical training, the Kardashians are the queens. Throughout the different seasons of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” we have seen how the sisters give important weight to exercise during their daily lives.

Although surely most of them have a gym available inside their house, Kourtney shared a routine in which you only need a jump rope, a minimum space and desire to sweat.

In an interview conducted in “Poosh”, the 42-year-old businesswoman surprised the work team by revealing the exact routine -expert level-. Although jumping rope is an activity that many practiced during her childhood, Kourtney added other exercises to make it more dynamic and entertaining.

The good thing about this practice is that you don’t need great sports equipment to join the new wave that brought back an exercise that was practiced at school for fun.

Although there are ropes of different materials, such as nylon, plastic or PVC coated cable and even the woven ones that were the most popular years ago; any of them will serve to start.

Next we reveal the personal routine of Kourtney Kardashian

4 sets of 5 minutes of jumping rope (for Kourt this equates to around 500 jumps)

Between each series, alternate:

• 25 push-ups (you can do them on your knees if necessary)

• 25 backgrounds

• 100 sit-ups

Each person can adapt this routine to their physical condition so as not to overdo it.

The benefits of jumping rope are endless, although it is a cardio exercise, during practice the whole body is worked, from the trapezius and biceps, which are responsible for maintaining speed, to the quadriceps, glutes and calves that support the impact when falling.

Although it may sound incredible, the abdominal part is also strengthened during each phase of the jump, since they are what allow us to maintain the position.

Despite all the benefits, Koutney added other more localized practices to work different areas separately.

Jumping rope has other benefits that make it one of the most chosen exercises, in addition to toning the muscles, it also helps burn calories, promotes a sense of well-being, improves cardiorespiratory capacity, develops coordination and balance, among others. things.

Kourtney is not the only one who has added this complete exercise to her routine, celebrities such as Katy Perry, Adriana Lima, Doutzen Kroes and Khloé Kardashian herself have achieved excellent results.

