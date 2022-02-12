Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship timeline

At this point in the pod, it seems that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker –’shipping’ known as ‘Kravis’– They have been together forever. If they’re getting married and everything! But contrary to popular belief, the couple made their thing official soon after they started dating in earnest, and it all happened quite recently.

Even so, it is true that they have known each other for quite some time, and here we have come to analyze all this time of relationship because, above all, the ‘salseo’ is always present.

At first they denied that there was more than a friendship (they have known each other since the 2000s, so they stuck to the fact that they were friends “forever”), but the rumors increased and, when they themselves uploaded a photo to their social networks, it began their idyll in an official way (and our delight as spectators that we are being of this love story).

2015

then we knew how Travis had an approach to the Kardashian family, specifically, to Kim, who asked her for advice on making a ‘reality’, since Travis had his own with his family. But in addition, he himself confessed that Kim was his ‘crush’ for a while (beware of how strange that sounds today, holi, Kourtney).

“I had a crush on her and we flirted, but nothing ever happened. I don’t know! She was so kind and polite, I felt like the perfect gentleman around her.”

January 2021

It is the first time that both publish a photo that links them: the views from Kourtney Kardashian’s living room. She posted it on her Instagram feed. He, the same in ‘stories’. ooooh!

April 2021

When they made the ‘official Instagram’ relationship, they gave us constant videos and photos like this:

May 2021

His first escapades, thousands of dates, several ‘stories’ (some quite racy…). Their relationship is going from strength to strength and they love showing it on networks. Such is the love they profess, that Kourtney tattoos Travis.

Summer of 2021

They make their first big trip to Italy, and they don’t stop uploading ‘hot’ content to social networks. Do you remember the controversy that arose due to his photos, because of Scott? What a shame it would have to be when Kourtney’s other ex posted the DMs…

October 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get engaged on an idyllic date (a request that, by the way, was recorded in its entirety and that we can see on the new Kardashians ‘show’).

November 2021

The couple already attend events and actions as a ‘pack’, and on November 15 they attend their first wedding together and they messed it up. Making out on a sofa, in full view of everyone, very much in line with her.

At the end of the month, they begin to frequently include their respective children in the content they ‘post’ on Instagram.

December 2021

They take a family trip to Disneyland, and the photos are to die for. Look at the gestures of affection that are dedicated to each other, how beautiful!

January 2022

After having spent their first Christmas as a family, they celebrate the new year together, walking, yes, incognito.

The only thing we know about the wedding is that it will be in the spring, but here we will continue to be attentive to bring you any sauce of the couple of the season.

