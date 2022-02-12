Kim Kardashian thinks about the series

The first season of ‘And Just Like That’ has come to an end, not without the occasional controversy through. Fans of ‘Sex and the City’ have many opinions about the return of the series 18 years later… and not all of them are positive. In fact, many think that the producers could have perfectly spared the series, which they call boring, while others think that the ‘woke’ movement that they have championed is not very credible. kim kardashian He also has a lot to say about the current series and has revealed his impressions of it to all his followers.

Kim never misses a premiere. After commenting on ‘The Bridgertons’ and ‘Sex / Life’, the businesswoman has spoken again on Instagram to tell us what her favorite moment from the series starring Carrie Bradshaw has been. Despite the many criticisms, fiction has also been successful. For the businesswoman, the best moment of the ‘reboot’ takes place in the final episode (in which, by the way, many fans expected Samantha to make a cameo). What Kim Kardashian liked the most was Miranda’s change of lookwho returns to his roots and regains his red hair.

“I was finally able to catch up on last week’s episode, and this series makes me very happy. I am very happy that Miranda has become a redhead again”, wrote the businesswoman in her ‘stories’. If you haven’t reached the last chapter yet, don’t continue reading because you’re going to find a ‘SPOILER’.

The tenth (and last) chapter ends very well for Miranda. Although it seemed that things between Che and her would not come to fruition, they have finally managed to channel their relationship. The lawyer decides to leave everything (including a scholarship that she was about to receive) to move to Los Angeles with her girl.

Will there be season 2? At the moment, HBO has not commented on the matter, although what we do have for sure is a documentary about the filming that is already available on the platform.

