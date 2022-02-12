Kim Kardashian looks like a teenager when she’s with Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has a candle with Kim Kardashian’s face on his nightstand.

Kim Kardashian fans joke in the comments of her bikini photo about Pete Davidson.

The relationship of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson goes windy. The foundations of this romance that emerged in November of last year seem to be quite consolidated. What’s more, he is already looking for a house in Los Angeles to move in close to her and has recently called her her “girlfriend” in an interview, so we can already say that the relationship is official. Despite the adversities and family dramas that surround Kim, as well as the confrontation with her ex-husband Kanye West, everything indicates that at the moment there is nothing that can break this union and the businesswoman is immensely happy with her love with Pete.

In fact, a source friend of Kim Kardashian has told Page Six that the businesswoman looks like a fifteen year old when he is near Davidson. “She’s acting like a teenager […] He laughs constantly. Pete has made her feel As if the clock had turned back 20 years. She seems happy,” the source said. Although other information assured the media that they are trying to take things calmly. “They are still getting to know each other and want as little pressure as possible,” they said. “They are trying to keep it a secret. They are dating. There is no formal title. They’re dating and getting to know each other, they’re still figuring it out.”

“Even when they’re on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch,” an insider told People. “They are getting to know each other better and they get along very well… Kim loves her spark. It’s very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They keep going out and they are enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it,” they comment.

Kim is already 41 years old, but the truth is that when good love appears, age doesn’t matter and we all return to being somewhat adolescents with a thousand butterflies fluttering around our stomachs. And there is nothing more beautiful than that. So… Congratulations, Kim!

