Kim Kardashian has the most expensive bag in the world, it is from Hermès and costs 380,000 euros

There are some fashion firms that are really inaccessible to most mortals. While it is true that each firm has some low cost garment within its collections, there are brands such as the exclusive French firm Hermès that does not know the term “affordable” within its ranks. However, the actress and singer Jennifer López can afford to go shopping and go to the gym to train using the most famous bag of this firm, which is considered the most expensive in the world as it is valued at 380,000 euros.

This model of bags is so exclusive that it can only be obtained in the store through a personalized order, since it is created from scratch with the demands of its buyers: Jennifer López, Georgina Rodríguez, Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian are some of the celebrities who have been able to get their hands on this fashion jewel.

It is no secret to anyone that the Hermès Birkin model is one of the most exclusive bags in the world. Inspired by the iconic actress of “Death on the Nile”, Jane Birkin, in the 1980s, it has become incredibly popular due to its “unattainable” character, since, to acquire it in the firm’s official boutiques, buyers they must sign up on a long waiting list to be able to buy it. However, for celebrities there will always be a model available in the store, since fame allows them to avoid the protocol of waiting lists.

Although the prices of Hermès bags are really extravagant, so to speak, there is a model that is well above all others, coming to be considered as a true jewel: the Diamond Himalaya Birkin, the most expensive bag in the world. . This unique diamond name bag is crafted from Nile Crocodile skin, with a light touch of clear varnish giving it a look reminiscent of the snowy mountains of the Himalayas. In addition, one of the most representative features of this bag is its closure, since it has an 18-carat white gold diamond embedded in it.

This collector’s item was created more than ten years ago for an exclusive anonymous client of the firm and was not intended to become an element of the brand’s permanent bag collection. However, in May 2017, the Hong Kong branch of Christie’s auction house put a copy of this bag up for sale. This limited edition Hermès bag broke all world records by selling for €380,000, an unthinkable figure for a bag, given that it is more expensive than Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Bentley Flying Spur car.

In 2018, the UK branch of the auction house also auctioned off a Diamond Himalaya bag that sold for €180,000. Although the price of the United Kingdom branch was much lower, it is still an exorbitant figure for a bag, considering it as a work of art.