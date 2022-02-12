Kim Kardashian and why she refused to go with her face covered to the Met Gala

6/6

Kim and her future in fashion





But… what’s next for the businesswoman and socialite? The famous is still not clear because, after separating from kanye-west (who was the creator of her image and looks), Kim is waiting for her future fashionista, something that awaits not with fear, but with much emotion.





“I always think ‘What’s next?’ Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion trend was for me. And it’s kind of scary to go out on your own, but it’s also kind of liberating. Who knows? I could hang out in Skims and be comfortable and casual and not wear makeup, and that could be what I want to represent to the world. Maybe I don’t need to be so serious,” she told US Vogue.



