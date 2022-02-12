Kim Kardashian and the best recommendations of Girl ready for the day of love | Lifestyle
Kim Kardashian is always in the news, whether it is for the launch of a product from her clothing firm, for having starred in an advertising campaign or for the news that always occurs within her family or her love life: the name of the businesswoman does not leave to appear in the media.
These days, for example, the news spread that the comedian Pete Davidson had called her “girlfriend” for the first time; A few days before, Balenciaga presented her as the image of her most recent collection. The week closed with Kim on the cover of Vogue USA magazine; In addition to the intimate chat, she and her children posed for a series of photos.
One of her reflections was chosen as Smart Girl’s quote of the week:
“For a long time I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, ‘I’m going to make myself happy.’ And that feels really good. If that caused changes and led to my divorce, I think It’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”
Since her 40th birthday, Kardashian has made a commitment to herself to choose only her: “My 40th is about being my own team. I’m going to eat right. I’m going to exercise. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids.” and with the people who make me happy. I’m going to put down my phone. If I don’t want to see something on Instagram, I’m not going to do it. Khloe came up with the best line for it yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.'” .
They say that people get wiser with age. Will we follow Kim’s example when we reach our fourth decade of life? Could be.
What cool things are happening in the world of fashion
Fashion week in New York has already started. The Big Apple will once again make its streets available to international fashion for five days, and yes, still in the midst of the pandemic. More than 50 firms will show the previews of the Autumn 2022 season from this Friday, February 11, until next Wednesday, the 16.
Firms such as Bronx + Banco, Hervé Léger and Proenza Schouler opened the catwalk on Friday afternoon, in which we already saw familiar faces such as Bella Hadid and the famous Anna Wintour, wearing a black mask.
As has happened in recent editions, the fashion week will take place in a hybrid format that will include face-to-face and digital shows. Those who attend must comply with the specifications of limited capacity, indoor masks and vaccination certificate.
In the coming days, the creations of Christian Siriano, Altuzarra, Carolina Herrera, Coach, among others, will parade. The person in charge of closing the events will be Tom Ford.
The public will be able to view the presentations through the Runway 360 site.
This same month the Fashion Weeks of Milan (February 22 – 28) and Paris (February 28 to March 8) begin.
valentine donuts
Made in the shape of a heart. There are two flavors: brownie batter and chocolate glaze, and the one filled with Bavarian cream and strawberry glaze, both of which have a mix of sprinkles. You can combine them with the Signature Latte or with the Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher.
Donkin Donuts also has a couple of offers: From February 11 to 14, on the minimum purchase of $15 you make via Grubhub, you can receive half a dozen free donuts and delivery will be free.
Plus, DD PERKS app members can earn triple points when ordering donuts.
Grubhub: free donuts and free delivery
Body for the day of love
Price $74.95
Lace teddy, unlined, customized with laces. In addition to the neckline on the back and the satin bow detail on each strap, it features a Brazilian cut on the briefs. It is made with nylon, polyester and elastane.
The editor opines: Ever since I saw Rihanna’s new collection, which she launched for Valentine’s Day, I wanted to buy everything. If these days are about proclaiming love, why not start with ourselves? If, like me, you also want to pamper yourself and enjoy your most seductive facet, this bodysuit will do all the magic. Complement your night with a glass of wine and an interesting selection of series or movies. Or with whatever you want.
‘The Tinder Scammer’
Monthly: $9.99
Netflix’s new documentary tells the story of Shimon Hayut, a convicted Israeli-born swindler who allegedly charmed several women across Europe, leading them into fraud.
The way in which this subject defrauded them is as discouraging as the way in which VG carried out the journalistic investigation, which culminated in the report that made the case public, is interesting. Something good had to come out of this.
Now the bad thing for Tinder users is that in addition to being triple suspicious when it comes to meeting someone, we will be more alert to any detail that has to do with money: no one wants to go into debt for giving our trust to a lover.
Satisfyer
Price: $59.95
Sex toy with a silent motor and a soft silicone head. It works with an Air-Pulse technology, designed to stimulate the clitoris.
I have no doubt that the true sexual revolution began with this gadget. His fame is the result of something very simple: clitoral masturbation; that is to say: it stimulates the organ of the human body whose only function is to generate pleasure. It is definitely the perfect example of: win-win.
Interesting, right? Come on, even the 77-year-old Spanish actress, Petra Martínez, promoted him last week on the Feroz Awards stage.
Although it has been on the market for a long time, not all women have one in their bedroom, so this is a good opportunity to get to know it in depth.