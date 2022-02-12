After her split from Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian Prepares to Spend Her First Single Valentine’s Day in Six Years. With a post on Instagram, the businesswoman showed off the romantic set of nails that she did for this Valentine’s Day.

Khloe Kardashian and tristan thompson They started dating in 2016 and since then they have been in a back-and-forth relationship. After the multiple deceptions by the basketball player to the businesswoman, Khloé maintained a relationship in which they ended and constantly returned.

It was not until January 2022 that the socialite decided to put an end to her love relationship with Tristan Thompson after he admitted being the father of the son of Maralee Nichols, the personal trainer with whom he had cheated on Khloé Kardashian months ago. Months before the rumours, the couple had broken up again but held out hope of getting back together once more.

Khloé Kardashian gets romantic for Valentine’s Day

Through his official Instagram account, in which he has more than 200 million followers, Khloé Kardashian posted a photo showing off her new set of nails. In the photo, the businesswoman is seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, leggings and tennis shoes.

To the publication, which in a short time reached almost a million “likes”, Khloé Kardashian limited herself to putting an emoticon of two pink hearts as a caption. The businesswoman’s nails have an “almond” shape and are “french” type in pink tones with small red hearts.

Without a doubt, Khloé Kardashian wears a manicure that is a source of inspiration for other people to take their nails to the next level this upcoming Valentine’s Day.