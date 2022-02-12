Keith Lee’s weight was a problem for WWE

Those who remember Keith Lee’s last appearance in WWE will notice that the gladiator looked somewhat thicker than usual on Wednesday in Dyamite. Apparently unimportant detail, because in the end Lee had a good performance during his fight against Isiah Kassidy, but what Dave Meltzer considered relevant under the microphones of the latest installment of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

«have to lose weight. It’s reality. I mean, he had to look good against Isiah Kassidy, but It weighs much more than in its days in NXT, not to mention his stage in the independent scene. And for a guy whose big attraction is agility… “He did some ‘cool’ moves and stuff, but the Leapfrog was too low for him. I mean, Kassidy made it look good. His speed wasn’t what it used to be, it’s what happens when you get older. And so, when you get older and you’re a corpulent guy it’s better to reduce weight, not gain. Keith has to lose weight to be the one before».

► Another alleged reason for Keith Lee’s departure from WWE

For five months, before WWE dispensed with his services, Lee was away from the rings. The reason: a problem in your heart which fortunately with the passing of the weeks was less, until finally he was discharged to compete again.

And according to what Meltzer wrote today in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that cardiac episode put WWE on notice about Leeit would be said causing him to lose confidence in the “Limitless”, beyond certain attitude problems.