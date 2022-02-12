Katy Perry surprises with her transformation after giving birth

Singer Katy Perry He surprised all his followers through social networks, after releasing some photos, in which he looks completely different, since they refer to a “modern mother”.

Most of his fans were surprised after seeing his physical change and showing off an impeccable body in images, after giving birth to a little girl.

More renewed than ever

Katy Perry posed for a magazine in which she appears more beautiful than ever and renewed, despite her weight gain due to her pregnancy.

Days after giving birth to a baby, the singer showed her figure through Instagram Stories, causing pure good comments.

In the bathroom of her house and with maternity underwear, it was like Katy posed for the famous MTV Video Music Awards. He also placed a sticker along with the image that said MTV VMAs.

The above to refer to the outfit that she was wearing during the night and that has nothing to do with the ones she wore in other years at the awards ceremony.

Without makeup

Perry looked like every mother would after having her baby and stopping in the early morning to feed her, tired, not grooming herself so much and very natural, a reason that made her fans adore her even more.

When was Katy Perry’s daughter born?

On August 26, the singer of ‘Roar’ and the actor, Orlando Bloom They announced the arrival of their daughter and did so through the official Unicef ​​Instagram account, since both are ambassadors of the organization.

The image they shared was in black and white and you could see the baby’s small hands, along with those of her famous parents.