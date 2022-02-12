Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom show off their daughter in Hawaii

Since Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom became parents for the first time, they do nothing but spend as much time as they can with their 6-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove. Since February, the family has been on the beaches of Hawaii, sharing a nice trip with friends, enjoying the little girl and resting from her responsibilities.

It was the paparazzi who captured all these moments of family of artists on March 3, but the images only came to be known now. These are the first captures of Katy, Orlando and Daisy together, where they can be seen enjoying walks, the beach and the sun.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker