Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom show off their daughter in Hawaii

Since Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom became parents for the first time, they do nothing but spend as much time as they can with their 6-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove. Since February, the family has been on the beaches of Hawaii, sharing a nice trip with friends, enjoying the little girl and resting from her responsibilities.

It was the paparazzi who captured all these moments of family of artists on March 3, but the images only came to be known now. These are the first captures of Katy, Orlando and Daisy together, where they can be seen enjoying walks, the beach and the sun.

The couple alternated responsibilities, while Katy enjoying the Pacific Ocean, the actor took care of the girl, and while Orlando went out to exercise and do yoga, the singer stayed with Daisy Dove. On one of those occasions she was able to see the effects of motherhood on perrywho wore a purple strapless one-piece swimsuit.

Although the baby’s face could not be seen in its entirety, the truth is that recently Bloom He participated in the Ellen DeGeneres program where he joked about Daisy’s resemblance to his mother Katy Perry: “When she first came out I was like, ‘Oh, that’s me! She’s a minime,’ and then she got that blue eye color from Katy which was perfect.”said the actor.

