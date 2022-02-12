Katy Perry and her elegant long dress inspired by the Super Bowl | Photo: Special

Famous singer Katy Perry poses like a woman elegant in a long dress Inspired by nothing more and nothing less than the Super Bowl, the native of Santa Barbara, California, United States declares herself a fan of the American football contest.

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, better known by her stage name Katy Perry, takes over social networks to shine like a star that she is, she even boasts the perfect accessory to attend the sports league championship.

The interpreter of Roar and Dark House poses majestically in a most elegant coffee-colored dress, it is an ultra-tight piece of clothing where the folds stand out, it is strapless and the touch of elegance is given by the long matching color gloves that he carries in his hands.

In the style of Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry who has turned 37 years old in 2021 shows off her enormous gloves ring with two huge sparkling stonesand in her hand, she carries a mini bag in the shape of the classic American football ball.

The small bag makes Katy Perry’s outfit have her Super Bowl touchwhich is dated February 13, 2021, in its 56th edition, the Electric interpreter has decided to pay tribute to the great event.

Katy Perry, wife of the Hollywood actor, Orlando Bloom and mother of Daisy Dove even throws the comment, “damn, I should retire”, because she is at her best, radiant and wasting beauty.

In addition to the impressive ring, Katy Perry also boasts huge silver earringsand a makeup of true envy, although it is very natural, highlighting her lips with a pink color, she looks fantastic with some long lashes.

As if that were not enough, the look of the ex-wife of Russell Brand is completed with the wet hair style hairstyle, the hair goes back and perfectly stylized, of course the thousands of compliments to Katy Perry have not been lacking.