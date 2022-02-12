Kanye West Demands Billie Eilish Apologize To Travis Scott After Apparent Hint

Kanye West has demanded an apology from Billie Eilish after it was claimed that the singer made a dig at Travis Scott during her recent concert.

Eilish stopped in the middle of her performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena last week after noticing a fan was having trouble breathing.

Once the incident was attended to, he told the public: “I hope that people are well to continue.”

Many interpreted Eilish’s comment as a disparagement of Scott, who continued to perform at his Astroworld concert in November while the crowd was crushed.

In an interview given a month after the tragedy, Scott stated that he was not aware that people were seriously injured and that they had died until his performance was over.

Sharing a news report about Eilish “bashing” Scott, West – who has legally changed her name to Ye – wrote in all caps on Instagram: “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and the families of the girls.” people who lost their lives no one intended for this to happen Trav had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and he was so hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize first Act”.

The Independent reached out to Eilish’s reps for comment.

West’s new post came just hours after he issued a plea to God about Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper in 2021 after seven years of marriage.

Since their breakup, the couple have been embroiled in a public war of words, with West claiming that Kardashian keeps his children from seeing him.