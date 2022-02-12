Julio César Chávez Jr. attacked his father’s clinics: “They are garbage”

Chávez Jr. attacked his father’s clinics: “They are garbage” (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He returned to the scene in the world of boxing, but again due to a factor unrelated to his discipline, as he again caused controversy through a live broadcast on his own account. Instagramwhere he talked about his father to send a message to his rehab clinics.

In the midst of planning for his 36th birthday and a possible fight in the future, the Son of the Legend ranted against the staff who work in the clinics sun downwhich currently has two offices: one in Culiacan, Sinaloa and the other in Tijuana Baja California.

“I don’t get along with the people at my dad’s clinic because they are garbagethe truth”, those were the first words of the Mexican boxer, after the subject came to the fore through the questions that his followers asked.

Julio César Chávez usually accompanies his son in every professional fight (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

Subsequently, he revealed that the situation in these rehabilitation clinics against addictions is that it has security issuessince presumably some inmates would have escaped that same day, a situation that, according to his words, deteriorates his image.

“My dad’s clinic is worse, today several escaped and it’s worse, it’s not about lying”

Chavez Jr. did not want to delve further into the subject and limited himself to saying disdainfully that the Baja Del Sol Clinic He is having a hard time, after calling his employers “garbage” and stating that the relationship with them was never good.

Julio César Chávez Jr holds a record of 53 wins, 6 losses and a draw as a professional (Photo: AFP)

This is not the first time that he attacks something related to his father, since it is usually one of the most sensitive issues that he touches every time he makes a live broadcast.

In the middle of January, the junior criticized the way he counsels him in their relationship and he touched again on the processes that his father’s rehabilitation center has, since he affirmed that they do not use good control methods.

“If someone is messing around that we use things, it’s to go check and not lock up a guy and take away his phones for four months. That they catch him whatever it is and when he comes out and asks, they tell him that he is pen ** crazy and put him back in, ”said the 35-year-old boxer.

Later, he gave details of his return to the ring with the possible fight against Jake Paula rival that is very close to closing but some details are still missing to make it official.

Photos: Instagram @jcchavezjr / @jakepaul

In an interview with the portal FigHype, Jake Paul responded to the statements made by Julio César in relation to the fight through social networkswhere he criticized the attitude of the North American after receiving a formal offer in which they would divide the profits in half.

“He’s a little crazy and I think everyone in the boxing industry knows he’s a little crazy, but I want the fight,” Paul said during the talk.

In the absence of a formal announcement by the promoters of both boxers, Jake Paul threw the version of the former WBC champion and made it clear that there was nothing concrete about it until that moment, but that they would work to reach a common agreement with the Sinaloan boxer. “We have to figure out the right trade,” he added.

He also corrected that he does want the fight; although the influencer has received negative criticism from Chávez Jr., since they point out that his rival will not comply with the agreement, Jake Paul is clinging to the idea of ​​fighting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

