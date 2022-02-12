Jonathan Soto finishes the cross-country skiing test in Beijing 2022

Jonathan Soto fulfilled the dream of debuting in the Winter Olympics. Photo: Reuters

the mexican skier Jonathan Soto fulfilled the dream of debuting in the Winter Olympics at the conclusion of the 15 km classic cross-country skiing event at Beijing 2020.

Jonathan Soto performed well in the test that took place at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Ski Center where he finished in 94th place out of a total of 99 competitors.

Jonathan Soto was the last skier to leave and finished the test with a time of 53:30.00 to +15:35.2 of the Finnish gold medalist Iivo Niskanenand was the penultimate to reach the finish line, ahead of Colombian Carlos Quintana.

The silver medal went to Alexander Bolshunov of the Russian Committee who made a time of 38:18.0 while the Norwegian Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo hung the bronze with a mark of 28:32.3.

Soto repeats the feat of his compatriot Germán Madrazo, who today is his coach and four years ago crossed the finish line at 42 years of age in PyeongChang 2018 and takes the baton from Rodolfo Álvarez, who was the first Mexican to compete in cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics in Calgary 1988 .

After the test, Jonathan Soto said he was happy with his performance at the Winter Olympics Beijing 2022: “It’s a wonderful thing to be at Beijing 2022 representing Mexico.”