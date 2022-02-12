Jonathan dos Santos spoke about the comparisons with Giovani in America

Jonathan dos Santos came to America to try to write your own story. And it is that despite the fact that Coapa there is a family legacy due to the time his father and brother had there, the midfielder made it clear that he arrived at Nest to try to crystallize his dreams of championships as cream blue.

With that being said, Jona made it clear that there can be no point of comparison between him and his brother. Giovanisince although he could not play everything he would have wanted with the Millionswithin the institution they have spoken very well of him as a colleague, so now he focuses on forging his own image.

“You can’t compare me in the sense of what my brother did here. It’s true that my brother didn’t have the best of luck, but everyone on the team raved about him. A player wants to play and he was not lucky enough to do so. Today I am here, I hope to do well, I want to win titles and continue with the legacy of the two SaintsIt’s going to be nice to play for this club. Hopefully my dreams of having trophies can be fulfilled “he expressed.

Having said that, Jonathan aims to have his second game as a starter in the Americanist midfield since he has been chosen by Santiago Solari to serve as a holding midfielder in the face of the loss of Peter Aquinasone of the absences with which the bird will face Saints on an issue that, according to dos Santos, is complicated, but they have a way to solve it.

“Obviously they are very important players, but the squad is made for this, to make up for casualties with the players that are there. We are working very well and hopefully the injured recover as soon as possible because they are important and they are going to help us a lot throughout the season”sentenced.