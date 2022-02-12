Jermall Charlo, possible rival of Canelo Álvarez, arrested in Texas

The boxer was arrested for the second time in less than a year (Photo: Instagram / @futureofboxing)

Although the calendar that will follow has not been defined Saul Alvarez in 2022could undergo modifications due to the legal situation that one of its possible rivals is going through. Jermall Charloworld champion of medium weight by the World Boxing Council (WBC) was arrested in the state of Texas, as reported by the United States. But nevertheless, It would not be the first time that the athlete faces problems with the justice of his country.

According to the journalist ESPNSalvador Rodríguez, who in turn took up the information disseminated by the media TMZ Sports, the Charlo twin was arrested in Fort Bend County, Texas, after the bailiff of the entity issued an arrest warrant against him. According to reports, Bail was set at $10,000.although as of the afternoon of February 11 he was still in custody.

Information issued by the media indicated that the reason for his arrest derived from an incident reported in September 2021, which was classified as a Serious felony. At that time, Charlo would have sustained an altercation with a “member of your family or household”, whom you would have caused serious injuries. Despite this, no further details were provided about his legal situation.

Canelo Álvarez could defend his undisputed title at 168 pounds against Jermall Charlo (Photo: Caroline Brehman/EFE)



It is worth mentioning that this is the second time in less than a year that Jermall Charlo faces arrest in the United States. In August 2021 he was arrested in San Antonio, Texas on charges of robbing a waitress during a bar fight. However, months later the charges were dismissed because the evidence shown was considered insufficient.

After having achieved the undisputed super middleweight crown, Saúl Álvarez has received a lot of challenges for 2022. Currently, has two formal offers and one more option that Eddy Reynoso would have sought for the pound-for-pound best to win his fifth world crown by beating the WBC-endorsed champion at cruiserweight, that is, Ilunga Makabu.

Al Haymon, from the PBC company, was the one who proposed to Álvarez the possibility of engaging in a brawl with Jermall Charlo. The rival has been mentioned by various experts considering that he has enough qualities to test the power that the Mexican has shown throughout his career. The only condition imposed by the Cinnamon was that the fight was held at 168 pounds and with the titles at stakesince he does not plan to return to middleweight.

Another option for Álvarez is the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin (Photo: John Locher/AP)

On the other hand, Eddie Hearn, from Matchroom Boxing, put on the table a series of fights on significant dates for the boxer from Guadalajara, that is, in may and september. In the first month, he could put up a fight for the World Boxing Association crown (WBA) at light heavyweight, in possession of Dmitry Bivol. The Russian boxer has a perfect record of 19 wins and 11 knockouts.

For the commemorative date for the national holidays, Álvarez would be fulfilling the dream of many critics by complete the trilogy of fights against Gennady Golovkin. In that case, both fighters would also face each other in the 168 pounds and with Álvarez’s undisputed championship at stake. Nonetheless, Eddy Reynoso confirmed that his pupil has not made a decision.

“The negotiation process is still a work in progress. A final decision has not been reached. As of now, all the information posted has no truth or foundation behind it. Once we have a signed agreement, our team will be the first to notify the public”posted on his verified Twitter account.

KEEP READING:

When and where in Mexico could Canelo Álvarez fight again?

Why Jermall Charlo is one of Eddy Reynoso’s favorite rivals for Canelo

Luis García exploded against the administrative changes in Cruz Azul