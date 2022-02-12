Jennifer Lopez talks about her romantic evening with Ben Affleck for Valentine’s Day

Jennifer Lopez in recent weeks she has been very active on social networks and on many television programs as part of the promotional tour for his new tape “Marry Me” who stars alongside Maluma and Owen Wilson.

By having the spotlights put on it, The singer has been questioned about her media relationship with Ben Affleck and the reasons why he decided to return with him, after 17 years.

in multiple interviews JLo has recognized that she is full in all aspects of her lifeboth professional and sentimental, since the having picked up her romance with the Oscar-winning actor at this point, has been significant since both have matured and know how to react to the insistent attack of the media, one of the reasons why they would have ended in 2004.

“You have to do what makes you feel good at all times. But at the same timeyou learn from the past, the second time you do things better. There is a part where, yes, we are together. But there is a part it’s about not being as open as when we were so young and in love many years ago”, he declared a few days ago to The New York Times.

Now, in the framework of the premiere of the tape “Marry me”, perfect for lovers of romantic comedies and those who celebrate in a big way this February 14the so-called “Bronx diva” was asked by the site The Upcoming about what would be her ideal date for these festivities.

To which he mentioned that he would like to spend the days accompanied by his partner in a place where they can really enjoy their privacy.

“My partner and I, alone in a place where we don’t have to worry about people looking at us or a group of paparazzi,” described.

“Where we can have private moments and really talk about life, love, really appreciating each other’s company a little bit, being in love and being together,” he added.

With this Jennifer Lopez has made it clear that she is a hopeless romantic who still believes in love despite three failed marriages and five engagements.

Look here what Jennifer Lopez had to say: