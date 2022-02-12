Jennifer Aniston had a birthday! The actress was celebrated by two very special people

U.S-. February 11 Jennifer Aniston turned 53 years old and was celebrated with much love by her fans and loved ones. Social networks were filled with compliments and posts about the beloved actress, while at the same time melting at the tributes of her that Courtney Cox Y Reese witherspoon dedicated to her lifelong friend.

“Happy birthday Jennifer Aniston. I found this photo in our apartment on the set. It was the first year we became friends. She loved you then and even more now,” he wrote. Courtney CoxMonica Geller’s interpreter in friendsin their stories of Instagram. The actress shared a flashback photo that she has in a frame, which she apparently took from the set of the famous sitcom.

By your side Reese witherspoon shared a photograph of both on the set of the series in which they co-star, The Morning Show, which was accompanied by a sweet message. “When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we’ve had together, I just smile. Knowing that Jennifer Aniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love for life, her humor and her endless positivity are a great gift. We wish Jen a Happy Birthday!” she wrote.

In addition to now co-starring in the hit series AppleTV+The Morning Show, the work history between Aniston Y Witherspoon goes back decades. The actresses met on the set of friends, where the birthday girl played Rachel Green. Witherspoon guest-starred on the series and played Rachel’s sister, Jill Green, in several episodes.

A while after his birthday tribute, Witherspoon got nostalgic and dedicated to Aniston a second post on Instagram. In this she shared one of the iconic scenes they shared in friends. “In honor of Jennifer Aniston’s birthday: the Green sisters,” the actress wrote. “I LOVE THIS and I LOVE YOU!!”, replied the birthday girl.