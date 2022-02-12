Jennifer Aniston celebrates her birthday in the middle of a fun shoot in Hawaii

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 6:00 a.m.

Celebrities show that maturity is their best complement. Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 53rd birthday yesterday.

While the portals of the world were filled with memories of her artistic career in iconic series such as Friends and Hollywood movies, the actress does not stop working and even has a busy year.

She was captured by the paparazzi resting and taking time for herself on the balcony of her hotel, located on the beaches of Wakiki, Hawaii, where she is recording with Adam Sandler.

The actress has been busy in recent months and her busy schedule indicates that it will continue to do so in the coming months, and that is that she will begin filming season three of The Morning Show, an Apple TV drama series with which she is succeeding together to Reese Witherspoon.

The streaming service confirmed the third installment of the show shortly after the end of the second season that ended in a big cliffhanger.

However, the production pointed out in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that the next season will probably not start where the end left off, so work is being done to give the story a new and better twist.

After the premiere of Murder mystery on Netflix in 2019, this Monday, February 7, the talented Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston confirmed through their official Instagram accounts the return of Mystery on board 2.

photo of the two of them together and a fun behind-the-scenes video of Murder mystery 2, Sandler and Aniston announced this good news for all their fans: “Back to work with my friend. #MurderMystery2. The film follows a couple from New York who decide to travel to Europe to have a good vacation; however, the couple is accused of murdering an elderly millionaire. They must find sufficient evidence to prove his innocence.

So far it is unknown when the premiere of Murder mystery 2 will be on Netflix, but it is expected to arrive in late 2022 or early 2023. For now, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are very happy to be filming in Hawaii, the new location for action and laughs.

Meanwhile, while the celebrity fulfills her work commitments, she does not waste time to rest and do a little personal care. In an interview with Women’s Health, he revealed that he is a lover of physical activity, so he exercises every day at 9 am, some of his favorite exercises are boxing, yoga, resistance exercises and the 15-15-15 plan that This is a strict 15-minute elliptical running training plan.

Likewise, Jenn prioritizes intermittent fasting, sugar-free snacks, organic fruits and vegetables to maintain luxurious health in a brilliant stage of her life, without question or prejudice.