Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon break up in The Morning Show season 2 trailer that already has a date

MADRID, June 14. (CultureLeisure) –

The second season of ‘The Morning Show’one of the most acclaimed and successful series of appletv+, It already has a release date. The new episodes of the journalistic drama led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will hit the platform on September 17 and nothing better as an appetizer than the first trailer of the second batch, in which it will be seen how the ideal news female tandem separates.

The trailer shows the departure of Alex (Aniston) from the morning program of the UBA after the terrible revelations of the end of the first season. TO despite the fact that Bradley (Witherspoon) faces this new stage alone as best he canthe audience isn’t responding well, prompting the entire team to do everything they can to get Alex back, including the irascible Cory (Billy Crudup).

It seems that his return will not be easy, Well, the advance shows that Alex seems to have turned the page, on a professional level. On the other hand, the trailer shows his replacement, played by Hasan Minhaj. In addition, it seems that the time will come when Alex will decide, in an interview, to tell the whole truth..

“There’s a price to pay for success and fame“, narrates the trailer. A season that, due to production problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, will arrive later than expected. On September 17, New York’s most-watched morning show returns to air.