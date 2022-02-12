Javier Bardem said that the Spanish are minorities

Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” was controversial from the start, with many criticizing casting Spaniard Bardem to play a Cuban-American icon. (“That’s what I do for a living,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in December. “Try to be the people I’m not.”) On Tuesday, after that performance earned Bardem his fourth Oscar nomination, he defended himself against concerns. that he was removing roles from minority actors through statements collected by the Spanish newspaper The country.

To translate: “Let’s talk about Spanish minorities,” Bardem said during a Feb. 8 news conference in Madrid to discuss the nomination. “How many Spanish characters are there in international cinema? None. There are Latin American characters. I know what I’m talking about when I talk about minorities. And we have to support minorities, but we also have to support those of us who are minorities as well, versus representing other minorities.”

Related

Related

Hollywood is in a constant conversation about whitewashing and authentic casting, but to Bardem’s point, representing only Spaniards would leave him with few representations. Like any actor, he is always looking for a meaty role and the opportunity to play someone as complex as Arnaz under the direction of Aaron Sorkin is rare.

Hollywood also has a long history of seeing Spanish-speaking actors and all Spanish-speaking cultures as interchangeable, be it Spain itself, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia or Cuba. Hollywood productions do lack roles that delve into the people and culture of Spain, which has an extraordinarily rich history and represents 47 million inhabitants, 17 autonomous communities and nine languages ​​in addition to the dominant Spanish.

But comparing the desire and need to have movie characters from Spain, a single country, with wanting representation for Latin America risks shrinking a region comprising 663 million people in 20 countries, and many more ethnic groups. , including indigenous cultures. and languages ​​within – to a cultural monolith.

Being a minority is more than numbers; Hollywood also does a poor job of representing 46 million Argentines, and the same can be said beyond Latin America and the world: where are the 32 million Malaysians in Hollywood movies? However, to be a minority is to account not only for the data, but also for the prejudice, discrimination, and oppression that these individuals experience. His compatriot Pedro Almodóvar, of legal age as a gay man at the time of dictator Francisco Franco, was a member of a minority group; Bardem is not.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Certainly, Bardem has experienced marginalization in Hollywood; it’s a rite of passage for anyone who doesn’t look or sound like most American actors. Last December, he called attention to discrimination based on people’s accents, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Why is this conversation happening with people with accents? You have your accent. That’s where you belong.’ That’s complicated. Where is that conversation with English-speaking people doing stuff like ‘The Last Duel,’ where they were supposed to be French in the Middle Ages? It’s okay. But me, with my Spanish accent, being Cuban? What I mean is that if we want to open the can of worms, let’s open it for everyone.”

Fair enough: why is it okay for American Matt Damon to act like a French gentleman using a portentous vaguely British accent? Or that Jared Leto did what he did in “House of Gucci”? Bardem told THR that when he first came to Hollywood, he hoped his accent and background wouldn’t define him. “It’s someone’s energy that has to belong,” he said. “And make everyone understand that just because he’s a foreigner, he doesn’t have to be put in a box.”

Bardem’s body of work is an extraordinary example of how to avoid those boxes. He has been able to negotiate race and nationality in a way not unlike the ethnically ambiguous roles that shape the careers of Vin Diesel or Dwayne Johnson while achieving recognition that neither has touched. Anton Chigurh in “No Country for Old Men,” which earned Bardem his first Oscar, is coded neither Latino nor Spanish. He was Bond villain Raoul Silva in “Skyfall” and Fremen leader Stilgar in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” a character, like all Fremen, clearly coded as MENA (Middle East and North Africa). Meanwhile, many roles codified as Latinx continue to play out stereotypes.

Last year was a milestone for Latinx representation in film, from “In the Heights” to “Encanto” and “West Side Story” Best Supporting Actress nominee Ariana DeBose, whose lineage is Puerto Rican, white, African-American and Italian, but who says he does not identify with any specific ethnicity. Hollywood still has a long way to go to properly reflect the diversity of the world we live in. Viewing minorities as a mere numbers game is to undermine real representation and efforts to achieve it.

Register: Stay on top of the latest movie and TV news! Sign up here to receive our email newsletters.