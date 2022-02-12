Javier Bardem, beyond the cinema: his love story with Penélope Cruz and his past as a Rugby player

Javier Bardem is a Goya actor. He has six big heads at home, five as an actor and a sixth as a producer. This Saturday you can get the seventh by the good bossthe celebrated film Fernando Leon de Aranoa.

He attends the gala as a nominee along with his wife, Penelope Cruzwho is nominated for the Best Actress award for parallel mothers.

To the 52 yearsthe interpreter has participated in 44 films, three documentaries and has an enormous list of winners, which includes an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for No country for old men (2007), and a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for that same movie.

Coming from a family of actors

On March 1, 1969, Javier Ángel Encinas Bardem, better known as Javier Bardem, was born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. From a family of well-known Spanish actors, It was foreseeable that the now actor felt the need to enter the world of acting from a very young age: his grandfather was the actor Rafael Bardem; his grandmother, the interpreter Matilde Muñoz Sampedro, his uncle was the famous director Juan Antonio Bardem, his mother the actress Pilar Bardem and his brothers, the interpreters Mónica and Carlos Bardem.

At just five years old, with the help of his mother, Pilar Bardem, Javier played a small role in the television series the rogue (1974). The first scene of it is marked by a funny anecdote from the hand of the actor Fernando Fernán Gómez, who, due to the demands of the script, had to point a gun at Bardem. Javier, who had to laugh, ended up crying and scared, but that didn’t stop him from continuing his journey as an interpreter.

At the age of eleven, the Canarian had the opportunity to act in The powerful influence of the Moon, a film starring his mother and directed by Antonio del Real. Later, in the second half of the 1980s, she appeared in various series and magazines.

“Since I was a child I have seen my mother work non-stop. So when this profession comes to me, or when I choose it, I am already back from many things, because on that path with my mother, accompanying her to the theaters or to the sets, I know his colleagues… and I see everything”, he confessed in an interview in the magazine GQ..

Javier Bardem played rugby, even became part of the Spanish National Team in his teens. What’s more, studied painting for four years at the School of Arts and Crafts in Madrid. Even so, he continued betting on the world of acting, establishing himself as one of the best actors nationally and internationally.

Javier Bardem’s cinema in Spain

Javier Bardem made his debut on the big screen in 1990 with the film The ages of Lulu (1990), a film directed by Bigas Luna, one of his most usual directors in his first stage as a performer. But it was the Goya nomination for Best Leading Actor for Ham Ham (1992) which gave him popularity in Spain.

With golden eggs (1993), Bardem once again opted for a Goya award, which he would finally win in the category of Best Supporting Actor for numbered days (1994). Later he succeeded mouth to mouth (nineteen ninety five), Mondays in the Sun (2002), sea ​​inside (2004) and beautiful (2010)

Javier Bardem: from Spain to the world

The international revelation of Javier Bardem took place with Before Night Falls (2000), a film biography of the Cuban writer Reinaldo Arenasfor which he was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Leading Actor. For this film he won the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival, an award he won again for his performance as Ramón Sampedro in sea ​​inside (2004), film directed by Alejandro Amenábar. That same year he premiered Collaterala suspense by Michael Mann.





Javier Bardem, in the movie ‘The Sea Inside’ // The Sea Inside





In 2006 the actor played an inquisitor in Goya’s Ghosts (2006), a film by Milos Forman, and in 2007 he starred in Love in the Time of Cholera, an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Gabriel García Márquez directed by Mike Newell. His role in No country for old men (2007), film directed by the Coen brothers, Bardem received the Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2008 he participated in the romantic comedy directed by Woody Allen, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, where he worked with Scarlett Johansson and Penelope Cruz. Two years later he won a Goya and the Best Actor award at Cannes for beautiful (2010), a film directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. That same year she gave life to Felipe, a man who lives a romantic relationship with Julia Roberts in Eat Pray Love.

His list of outside jobs is long, highlighting roles such as the villain of Skyfall, which gave him a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2013; his portrayal of Pablo Escobar in the film loving paulwhich co-stars with Penélope Cruz, and, of course, the role in Being The Ricardos, in which he works alongside Nicole Kidman and which has earned him his fourth Oscar nomination. He is up for the award for Best Leading Actor in an edition in which Penélope Cruz is also nominated for parallel mothers.

A film story with Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem have known each other since 1992, they coincided in the movie Ham Ham of Bigas Lunas. It was not this that united them, but Vicky Cristina Barcelona, by Woody Allen, who shot 15 years. The actors have acknowledged that during filming neither of them dared to take the first step, but eventually they fell in love.

In 2010, at the Cannes Film Festival, Javier Bardem won the Best Actor Award for beautiful and he wanted to dedicate a few words to his then-girlfriend: “I share this joy with my friend, with my partner, with my love. Penelope, I owe you many things and I love you very much.”

That same year the couple married in the Bahamas, in a private ceremony that took place at the home of actor Johnny Depp, who was his host. In 2011, the couple’s first child, Leo, came into the world, and two years later Luna was born.

Despite the fact that both actors are very jealous of their privacy, Javier recently publicly confessed thatWhen he is away from home for more than two weeks, his heart breaks. “You don’t experience that kind of love until you become a father, it’s what they call unconditional love,” said the actor, who now admits that he makes movies thinking that his children can see them.





Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, at the last edition of the Venice Film Festival // Getty Images





Javier Bardem and the pain for the death of his mother, Pilar Bardem

“We want to share the news that our mother, our example, has passed away. She has gone in peace, without suffering and surrounded by the love of her own, ”Javier Bardem and her brothers, Carlos and Mónica, wrote when they announced the death of her mother on July 17. The 82-year-old interpreter was admitted to the Ruber clinic in Madrid due to lung disease.

In honor of the actress, Javier Bardem and his sister Mónica inaugurated the Pilar Bardem Room at the AISGE headquarters (Madrid). In the act, both discovered a photograph and a commemorative plaque in her honor, which remembers Pilar Bardem as “actress, mother, daughter and granddaughter of actors”, in addition to “icon of social, political and humanitarian activism” and “source of inspiration, struggle and dignity for the entire artistic profession”as reported by AISGE, an entity of which Bardem was president between 2002 and 2018.

In the act, Javier Bardem confessed that he had kept the earrings that his mother had been wearing for the last few days as an amulet, because “it was to the ear” that his children reminded him of all his “love and gratitude for so much he had done”. “Mom prefers that we live and remember her as she was: smiling, angry, relentless in the face of injustice, a lover of her job and never rejoicing in pain. I will never measure up to her as a human being. Never. But I am going to try, and that is an endeavor that justifies a lifetime,” he concluded.

The day Penelope and Javier found out about the double Oscar nomination

Javier Bardem Y Penelope Cruz They are a couple of nominees for the Goya and also for the Oscars, a circumstance (a couple nominated the same year by the Hollywood Academy) that has rarely happened in the cinema.

“We were on the sofa, holding each other, attending… I knew that, if I went out, I would go out first, because of the B of my last name, and I was left with a silly face, which is what happens in these cases,” Bardem said about the moment he found out about his nomination for Being the Ricardos. “Then they nominated Jessica Chastain and Olivia Colman and Penelope said: ‘Too many C…’. The actress was wrong because later Cruz arrived for parallel mothers.

“On a personal level I am very happy, especially for Penelope, mine would not have made sense without hisit would not have been a celebration, the fact that this happens at the same time seems magical to me, “said the interpreter about this coincidence that Penelope Cruz celebrated with these words:”I am very happy, very impressed, I did not expect it. Being nominated with a film by Pedro (Almodóvar), being with Javier at the same time… That we both did it was already something bordering on the impossible (…) I’ve spent the last two hours crying.