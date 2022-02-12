Jason Momoa, the Aquaman of Warner and DC, joins the family of “Fast and Furious” for the tenth film

Fast And Furious was welcomed by Jason Momoa, who would play the villain of the tenth installment of the saga. (@TheFastSaga)

It is estimated that the film will be released on May 18, 2023, but the new villain of the tenth installment of Fast and Furious: Jason Momoa. The actor who premiered dunes in 2021 and is in full countdown to the premiere of Aquaman 2 will be the star and the new enemy of the Toretto, as confirmed in Twitter Fast and Furious account: “The Fast family continues to grow. Welcome, Jason Momoa.” The production is in charge of the most important man in the franchise, Vin Diesel, beside justin lin which will take direction again.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The franchise’s record of villains is enviable: Dwayne Johnson, Luke Evans, Jason Statham , Charlize Theron Y John Cena. On that path, it wasn’t an easy task to get a villain who looked powerful but was also a blockbuster… and they came to Momoa.

John Cena (r), as Jakob Toretto, and Vin Diesel (l), as Dominic Toretto, during a scene from the movie “F9: The Fast Saga”. (EFE/Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)



The last villain was John Cena and played Dominic Toretto’s brother in fast and furious 9 (This film was one of those that led the recovery of the public in theaters). Without going into details of the plot and after the events of the ninth installment of the franchise, the titles and the post-credit scene arrived in which the return of Jason Statham. Another who became part of “the family” again is Sung Kang, that in an interview given to Entertainment Weekly confessed that the next step in the franchise had to do with Gisele, the character played by Gal Gadot. Although there is no confirmation of his return, it could be a possibility.

fast 10, or fast and furious 10, would have the stable cast made up of: Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordan Brewster, Sung Kang Y Vin Diesel. and they would return Jason Statham, John Cena, Charlize Theron Y Helen Mirren. The novelty for chapter 10 is, officially confirmed, the incorporation of Jason Momoa.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang and Vin Diesel would return in “Fast and Furious 10”. (Courtesy photo)

Momoa also comes from a failed attempt to Dieselas a producer, to recover Dwayne Johnson who appeared in movies five and six and then went on to star in his own spin-off with Jason Statham in Hobbs&Shaw. The answer of rock was blunt: “There was no possibility.” Because of this, Momoa entered Diesel and Lin’s plans. The latter returned to the franchise with F9 and would return to direct the next film.

The tenth installment of Fast and Furious It will arrive in the first half of next year.

KEEP READING:

We are dead: the zombie story that no one should miss

Who killed Sarah?: Season 3 Premiere Date Announced to Feature Jean Reno

Netflix gave a preview of the novels that will premiere in 2022