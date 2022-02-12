Jaime Ordiales clarified the rumors about the resignation of Juan Reynoso

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

One day after his return to Cruz Azul as executive president, Jaime Ordiales has begun its work in La Noria. One of the first difficulties she had to deal with was the supposed resignation that the technical director Juan Reynoso would have presented for alleged discrepancies in the past. However, although various sources confirmed the Peruvian’s disagreement, the new director has devoted himself to refute versions.

In an interview with ESPNthe new president of La Noria assured that he has not received any document by which Juan Reynoso seeks to disassociate himself from the institution. “He didn’t show me anything. I saw him train like a pro. He had a talk with Víctor Velázquez, but I saw him preparing everything for tomorrow’s game, which is very important and I have no knowledge of it,” he assured. Even against speculation due to alleged misunderstandings, he assured that “He is the one (for Cruz Azul)”.

Although the statements of ordinals They were aimed at stabilizing the situation within the team in view of the match that Cruz Azul will hold against Necaxa on the field of the Azteca Stadium, did not deny concerns on the part of Juan Reynoso and his coaching staff. During the interview, she assured that she met with him in the early hours of February 11, although He did not give more details about the questions that the coach would have asked him.

Jaime Ordiales spoke about Juan Reynoso’s disagreement with his arrival (Photo: Twitter@FABIANESTAY10)

Despite the message, minutes later he had a talk with the journalist Javier Alarcón. In the space, he stressed that Reynoso did not inform him of his intention to resign as coach, although He did not deny that this topic was the center of the conversation he had with the engineer Víctor Velázquez. On the other hand, he assured that the departure of Dávila and a large part of the coaching staff also caused unrest on campus.

It is worth mentioning that, together with the husband of Pati Chapoy, four more characters also had their contract terminated. They were the sports director, Hector Lara; Gabriel Saucedodirector of operations; Edward Victoria, director of communication; as well as Gerardo Merazwho was in charge of directing medical services.

Although in La Noria they attribute obtaining the League championship in Guard1anes 2021 to Jaime Ordiales, the participation of the body headed by Víctor Dávila played an important role. In that sense, sudden changes and a possible departure of Reynoso from the team could alter the harmony that prevails in the institution, which has led them to position themselves among the three best teams in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament.

Sources assured that Juan Reynoso would have presented his resignation with the arrival of Jaime Ordiales (Photo: Cruz Azul.)

The rumors about the resignation of the Peruvian to the technical management took force a day after the arrival of Jaime Ordiales was confirmed. Juan Reynoso would have been absent the first minutes of practice with the team and a meeting was speculated where he communicated his disagreement to the president of the Administrative Council of the Blue Cross Cooperative. This was confirmed by sources such as David Espinosa, from Fox Sports; the sniper of Record and Adrian Esparza Otero, of TUDN.

Minutes later, when he returned to training, the sources assured that the resignation would not have been accepted by the governing body. Even the engineer Víctor Velázquez would have confirmed to Juan Reynoso Ordiales’ willingness to reach a professional agreement, since the new executive president assured the continuity of the sports project.

“I think that we have to give continuity to what started, I think it’s starting up fine. There are four dates and the team is there at the top. I see Juan (Reynoso) and his coaching staff well. Since it arrived, everyone is playing, plus the new ones that arrived, so I know the capacity and the potential that the team has”, declared to TUDN.

KEEP READING:

Luis García exploded against the administrative changes in Cruz Azul

Álvaro Dávila: what is known about his departure from Cruz Azul by Jaime Ordiales

Álvaro Dávila: Pati Chapoy raised suspicions about the truth behind her departure from Cruz Azul