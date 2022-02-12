Iván Morales revealed that the ‘Bam Bam’ influenced to reach La Maquina

Ivan Morales He was one of the brand new Cruz Azul reinforcements for Clausura 2022. The Chilean revealed that Ivan ‘Bam Bam’ Zamorano and other compatriots influenced to arrive at the MX League.

“The truth is that it is obviously difficult to leave Santiago and be close to my family, but I am very happy because I am not from Santiago, I am from the south of chili and I left my house very young and I had already had to be alone and now I come here and I hope that my family can come and as I told you there are many Chilean players who have come here and they have spoken very well to me about here and LaLiga is also here Ivan Zamorano that they have spoken very well to me and that encouraged me to come”, he mentioned for TUDN.

“Obviously (Esteban) Pavez, who did the preseason with me in colo colothen there’s Vegas on Monterey(Claudio) Baeza, players who in León spoke very highly of the club and the League, so that motivated me a lot and they gave me very good references,” he added.

Similarly, the Chilean already dreams of winning titles with Machine and tells what he can contribute to the team.

“The truth is that obviously I always have a lot of desire and a lot of commitment later in the game, I am a nine to go forward and nothing like I tell you, for me the most important thing is the desire and the commitment that I have with the club and show within the court.

“For now obviously do what we have to achieve the championship the Concacaf and it has me very motivated and hopefully we can be champions of everything we dispute,” he said.

