It’s official! Fortnite X Uncharted will start on February 17! — We are not nerds

The collaboration of Fortnite Y Uncharted it will arrive shortly.

As we reported a few weeks ago, Epic Games is preparing for a collaboration of its successful Battle Royale, Fortnitealongside the legendary Naughty Dog property, Unchartedwhich has been officially confirmed.

The collaboration will see skins fromNathan Drake YChloe Fraser, in its film and video game versions.

In addition to this, various influencers received a special package, which included a map and various clues to solve a special riddle.

HELP! Epic Games just sent me this to solve for a new collaboration! I need to combine my information with other content creators! I think this is for the new Uncharted film releasing this week! #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/s233mdhMZr — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) February 12, 2022

The final password turned out to be sicparvismagnathe motto of Francis Drake according to the Uncharted saga, and by solving it they could see the official trailer for the crossover.

Here you can see the trailer of the collaboration:

These are all Uncharted items in Fortnite:

Skin Nathan Drake (includes an Uncharted 4 style and a Tom Holland style from the movie).

Skin Chloe Frazer (includes three styles, one of which is from her look in The Lost Legacy and one from her look in the movie for actress Sophia Ali.)

Second Hand Sable harvesting tool.

Ax Parashurama harvesting tool.

Hang glider Sully’s Seaplane.

Journal Update gesture.

It’s official! Fortnite x Uncharted will start on February 17!

All this will arrive at the game store on February 17, still without an official price (but they usually go between 200 and 300 pesos). Treasure maps and buried treasure will also return, an item that was originally introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 8.

