It’s official: Fortnite will soon receive Uncharted content and its movie

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

As some dataminers assured, Epic Games and PlayStation decided to collaborate once again to bring content from a popular franchise to Fortnite. We refer to Unchartedone of the most outstanding IPs in the industry that has just taken the step to the cinema.

Companies will take advantage of the premiere of Uncharted: Off the Map to wear Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins to Battle Royale battles. Epic confirmed the collaboration with an exciting trailer showcasing the content and its release date.

Use our creator code: LEVELUP_COM

What content of Uncharted is on its way to Fortnite?

Collaboration focuses on content based on Uncharted: Off the Map, so players will be able to get a skin that shows Tom Holland in his role as Nathan Drake. In addition, a skin of Sophia Ali in her role as Chloe Frazer will be released. Both outfits will feature various built-in styles.

Epic Games and PlayStation also want to pamper fans of the games in the saga, so they will offer original skins of the characters based on Uncharted 4 Y Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Players will be able to get the outfits with the Second Hand Saber and Parashurama pickaxes.

To top it off, the new Sully’s Seaplane glider, the Update Journal emote, and a backpack will be offered. All content will arrive in the Battle Royale store next Thursday, February 17. For now, the cost of the cosmetic items has not been revealed.

There is another surprise for fans of the saga, as Nathan Drake will hide some treasure maps on the Island. Players will be able to follow them to get valuable buried rewards. Below is the trailer for the collaboration:

In case you missed it: Fortnite: how to get the skins of Fennec Shand and Krrsantan, from starwars?

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

Related video: Fortnite: how did it become the paradise for crossovers?