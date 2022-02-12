‘It has things from Pep Guardiola’; Barcelona youth squad on Osorio

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.11.2022 08:57:12





The Spanish Attacker Iago Falque left European football to sign with America of Cali directed by Juan Carlos Osorio, a coach who loves the player trained in the quarry of the FC Barcelona.

“I love itI already knew the teacher (Osorio), I had already seen him in the Mexican teamI love his methodology and his training, I grew up in the Barcelona youth academy and he has a lot of Guardiola’s methodologyit adapts very well to what I am as a player”, he told Caracol Radio.

He also praised his attacking style of play, where osorio does not like to speculate: “It is a back and forth footballvery physical, who speculates little, what I see of America is that it is a team that always wants to propose and attack, I have been surprised, in the team there are high quality playersin all the games we are the ones who dominate”, he added.

Falque reached the age of 10 country housebut was never taken into account by the first team and ended up debuting in the First Division in 2008 with the Juventus. He comes to Colombian soccer after six months without a club after Benevento did not renew his contract.

“I wanted to change airtry other experiences, when I had the opportunity to play in a big team of Colombia I was interested (…) If it were for the economic issue, in Europe the contracts are higherbut not everything is economic, I have had a good race and it has gone well for me, at this moment I prioritized other experiences than the economic factor”, he declared.