It does not go unnoticed! Greeicy shook social media with a new mom-to-be post

COLOMBIA – Greeicy She has become one of the most important artists in all of Latin America. For several months, the Colombian has been enjoying the best stage, not only professionally but also personally. In less than a month, the artist hopes to start her next concert tour with her fiancé, Mike Bay.

According to information confirmed by the artist herself, the “Lovers Tour” will begin on March 4 in the city of Bogotá. Later they will be presented on the 5th of the same month in Calo and will close, for now, on the 18th in Medellín. A detail that fills the fans with great enthusiasm is that the woman from Cali will be in the final stretch of her pregnancy.

And it is that according to the data offered by Mike Bay, the beloved singer of “The Kisses” could give birth in mid-April. So those who attend the events already scheduled will have the opportunity to listen to each song by Caleños and, in turn, to appreciate the artists as future parents. “We will have a great time,” she constantly assures Greeicy.

Beyond labor issues, the actress is also living her gestation stage to the fullest. Not only has she had the affection of her faithful followers, but she also stands by the man who has made her sigh for the past nine years. Both have shown that her love is greater than many thought.

Recently, Greeicy reappeared in the stories of his profile of Instagram, where more than 18 million people follow her, to show how well she is doing now, at the end of the second trimester of pregnancy. In addition, she shared several videos in which she appears dancing and singing her most successful songs, the same ones that she will sing in her next three shows.