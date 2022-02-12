Is it possible to communicate through dreams? Scientists prove yes | Health & Wellness

Why do we dream? This is one of the great mysteries of science. However, a revolutionary advance could begin to understand this human process that still reserves its unknowns.

Dreams are one of the greatest mysteries for scientists, delving into them and understanding how they occur or why we dream what we dream is still a pending task for science.

One of the main reasons for this is because, most of the time, we cannot remember exactly what it was that we dreamed about. Thus, the reports of our dream journeys are subject to different interpretations, distortion of situations or even total oblivion of some parts, being a challenge for those who intend to analyze them.

Entering into communication with someone who is dreaming is seen as something almost impossible, rather cinematic if we remember the movie “Source” (inception) by Christopher Nolan, where Leonardo DiCaprio had the ability to enter the dreams of other people and implant ideas that could favor the future of others.

However, a group of researchers managed to take a step in this matter and, although they do not reach the level that DiCaprio’s film presented, they were able to enter lucid dreams and maintain communication with the dreamers.

This advance is an important advance in the study of dreams, a step that was difficult to take, but that gives hope of being able to learn about dreams.

What are lucid dreams?

It is possible that more than once you have been dreaming that, for example, you find yourself on a Caribbean beach resting and with such a feeling of peace that it managed to attract your attention. It is at that moment when you realize that you are not really in this place, but you are dreaming.

This happens when you are in the phase REM (Rapid Eye Movement or Rapid Eye Movements), according to Iñaki Martín-Subero, a biochemist expert in “the art of dream yoga”. It is “a shallow phase that occurs several times during a night and usually precedes awakening. That’s why we often remember those dreams we’ve had” says La Vanguardia.

A lucid dream can even be directed by the person, considering that by being aware of this, we can try to wake up to change the course of the dream.

Benjamin Baird, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison noted that “we become lucid in surges in brain activation during REM sleep, when we are in the state of mind of trying to recognize that we are dreaming, or sometimes by chance if something it prompts us to consider whether we are dreaming.”

Bair added, “It can be argued that REM sleep is kind of a neglected device. What if we could use this state so that people can actually have control over their thoughts and actions, and thus decide what they want to do?”

He added that “that state could be used perhaps for entertainment and creative problem solving, and learning about how memory works, as well as all kinds of different neuroscience,” reported MIT Technology Review.

If we are asleep, how do we communicate?

This is the important and revolutionary advance achieved by neuroscientists who studied the possibility of communicating while we are in lucid dreams.

A team of scientists led by Ken Paller, a neuroscientist at Northwestern University, conducted an experiment looking at people’s lucid dreams, when they are aware that they are indeed dreaming.

The research, published in the journal Curren Biology, indicates that for the study process they worked with three groups of participants: experienced lucid dreamers, healthy people who trained to dream lucidly and patients with narcolepsy, a neurological disorder that causes extreme sleepiness and attacks of sleep during the day.

As described by the researchers who worked with four independent teams in France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States, these people were able to perform simple mathematical operations, as well as recognize visual, tactile or audiovisual stimuli.

The way in which they were able to verify these actions was through a two-way communication with a pre-established eye response for the participants, who had to deliver a rapid right-to-left (LR) eye signal, to signal that they were in a dream. lucid.

An example of this experiment is that of a 19-year-old American participant, who noted that he had only experienced two lucid dreams prior to the study.

“He received sound cues during a 90-minute daytime nap. Near the beginning of a period of REM sleep, she indicated that she was in a lucid dream with a series of three left-right eye movements (referred to as LRLRLR). Then we presented her with a spoken math problem: 8 minus 6. She responded with two left-right eye movements (LRLR) to indicate the correct answer 2. Then the math problem was repeated and she gave us the correct answer again, ”the research says.

Another example they point out is that of a 35-year-old German participant who was able to respond to visual stimuli in alternating colors that corresponded to a mathematical problem in Morse code, delivering the correct answer through the ocular message.

The future is now… but the danger is too

Their results highlight that approximately 18% of the tests showed a level of clear and precise communication by the dreamer, 17% gave indecipherable answers, 3% gave incorrect answers and 60% did not respond to the stimuli.

Dr. Paller stated: “We realized that finding a means of communication could open the door in future research to learn more about dreams, memory and how memory storage depends on sleep,” highlighted Infobae.

He also noted that “we found that people in REM sleep can interact with an experiencer and engage in real-time communication,” noting that the important discovery implies that dreamers are able to communicate, understand, and produce responses.

However, he is careful. It highlights the need to improve the technique since it does not work every time it is tried and that they should not be carried away either, since the ethical problems in this matter can be important.

The BBC reported that a group of sleep scientists led by Dr. Robert Stickgol of Harvard Medical School and Dr. Antonio Zadra of the University of Montreal warned about the ethical dangers of experimenting with dreams, after the sleep brand Coors beer will experiment with trying to induce dreams with its product in volunteers.

The letter stated that “Brain science helped design various addictive technologies, from cell phones to social media, that now shape much of our waking life. We don’t want the same thing to happen with our dream.”.

A concern that begins with this and other advances around dreams, which although fascinating for scientists and science, can always be a double-edged sword for humanity.