“In Spain they know that America is the greatest”

The Spanish defender recently arrived at the Eagles and has already made several statements to try to raise the spirits of the fans.

Jorge Mere and the America They just joined their ties, but it seems that everything is written so that this alliance gives a lot of joy to the azulcrema fans. The Spanish central defender who reinforced Santiago Solari’s team for Clausura 2022, spoke exclusively to TUDN Y made it clear who is the biggest team in Mexico.

“In Spain everyone knows America, they know it’s the biggest and we also hope that with arrivals like mine, more recognition will be given to the league, which is very good“, commented the 24-year-old defender who just debuted in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament against Atlético de San Luis.

Jorge Meré is not alarmed by the current situation in America

Now what the Eagles sail at the bottom of the table At this start of the tournament, one might think that it is time to turn on the alarms and worry, but for the defender it is only a matter of concentrating to find the course, start adding points and climbing positions, and of course a good opportunity is the game against Saints.

“It was not the best possible debut, but You have to adapt to situations, I have lived worse than this. In the end I think that the footballer lives on results, or the team. They didn’t come out until today but you don’t have to dramatize, you just have to concentratewe are all involved and we have another game this Saturday to show that we are AmericaGeorge sentenced.

With the expectation caused by his signing, Meré knows that A large part of the success of the negotiation was thanks to Álvaro Fidalgo, with whom he maintains a relationship of several years: “We have been together all our lives, we are from Asturias. One day I called him and he already suspected something, but now he was more serious and from one day to the next I told him about the option. ‘How do you see her?, What do you think?, and he told me’ don’t even think about it‘” he said.

Knowing all that it means to be in America, Jorge Meré is ready to start showing his potential, since at the moment the azulcrema team is located in position 16 of the general tableafter adding a draw, two losses and no wins, so far.