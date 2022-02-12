If you don’t have a PC like this, forget about playing ELDEN RING

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

ELDEN RING It is one of the most anticipated video games and it is not for less because FromSoftware’s work is more than proven and millions of players are eager to get fully involved in this new title that was created in part with the ideas of George RR Martin, responsible for the book that gave rise to game of Thrones. A few days after the official launch, the minimum requirements to run the game on PC have been revealed.

These are the minimum Specs on PC for ELDEN RING

Through an update on the official site of ELDEN RING on Steam the minimum requirements were shared so that the game can work optimally on the computer, that is, these must be taken as a basis to consider each section upwards. That said, we share the information revealed on the Valve platform with the hope that the recommended requirements will soon be made public to live the best experience.

What are the minimum requirements for ELDEN RING on pc?

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

RAM: 12GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 @ 3GB | AMD Radeon RX 580 @ 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

HDD or SSD: 60 GB

Since we’re talking about ELDEN RINGwe remember that FromSoftware and Bandai Namco seek to guarantee its launch free of problems and for this they turned off the servers of Dark Souls, which have long presented a dangerous vulnerability for users. Likewise, Hidetaka Miyazaki, the genius of FromSoftware, pointed out that they will not seek to force the difficulty in this installment and although they will maintain their standard in terms of challenge, they will offer a more accessible experience.

ELDEN RING will debut on February 25 and in this link you will find all the related information.

