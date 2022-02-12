Iamferv captivates with her blonde wig inspired by Kylie Jenner

Changes of look are basic in the life of a content creator and their social networks,

taking this into account is that the Chilean tiktoker Fernanda Villalobos, better known in the midst of content creators as Iamferv She decided to give her look a radical change and be inspired by one of the styles that the renowned American influencer has worn. Kylie Jenner.

Through her social networks, the Chilean, who has recently been giving a lot to talk about for her notorious change of image as a result of some aesthetic adjustments, has now surprised her followers by sharing the renewed color she used in her long hair.

Extra light ash blonde is the tone that Iamferv He has chosen to stir up social networks and his followers who quickly began to comment on how the tone is going, which clearly contrasts with the black he previously used.

Back in Los Angeles, California, the tiktoker who has almost 25 million followers on TikTok, decided to show off in Instagram and TikTok this novelty by visiting a modern art gallery and walking through the American city with Nicole García.

However, despite the fact that this tone seems to suit Rod Contreras’s friend, in addition to the compliments she has received, what has attracted the most attention among Internet users is how quickly she was able to get rid of the dark tone and whether or not it is her hair or a wig.

To answer this question, it is enough to know that it is quite difficult to get a black tone out of your hair so quickly and even more so if it is not done gradually, obviously bleaching for hours can achieve it, but it would imply damage to the hair and it would be difficult to achieve a tone like that at the first time, without leaving aside that it would be very doubtful that the hair would be left with such handling and smoothness. With all this what it is trying to say is that the change of look of Iamferv it would be temporary, because it is a blonde wig that she would be wearing.

So, having clarified the point, the only thing left is for her followers to enjoy the look option that she has presented to them, something that has undoubtedly been favorable for something the girl has received so many compliments on her networks such as Instagram.

The publications of tiktoker they put some into discussion in networks, but also made it clear how pending they are from the Chilean, who at one point they confused with Kylie Jenner.