‘I have to deliver results immediately’

Hernan Cristante was officially presented as the new coach of the White Roosters of Queretaro. The Argentine strategist He was confident because he declared in his first press conference that he does not need patience since he assured that he has players to offer a competitive game.

“I don’t want her either have (patience), it is like that and it is our reality. We have to find and deliver results immediately. My argument is that the team today has the players to develop a competitive game“said the South American coach.

Cristante was also responsible for compete against any club that he faces because he knows that he will train a team from the maximum circuit “With this team I have to compete the one that comes to meis my responsibility. I have no excuse, I have to take the players to the top. I’m not taking a under 20 teambut to a team of First division“, assured the new strategist of Queretaro.

Hernan Cristante will debut before Pachuca when the white roosters visit the Hidalgo Stadium in the duel corresponding to the Matchday 5. Currently the Queretaro team has two points in four games placing in the position 15.

