How to get Rihanna’s perfect complexion? The beauty routine that the singer follows

Rihanna Not only is she a talented singer and actress, she is also famous for having perfect skin due to taking great care of her skin and having a great passion for makeup. She didn’t throw one for nothing successful skincare and makeup line called Fenty Beauty.

the pretty singer, who recently announced that she is pregnant with her first childhas some beauty secrets that are worth adopting today due to their effectiveness, and here we share them with you.

Rihanna skincare routine

Singer confessed in a video for Harper’s Bazaar magazine, that it only takes 3 easy steps every morning and every night with hybrid products, that is, they are 2 in 1: first, use a facial cleanser that also removes makeup, then apply a product that is a toner and serum in one, and at the end, apply a moisturizing cream with SPF.

As simple as thatthe singer does not invest too much time and has an easy, sustainable and effective routine to achieve it even on the most tired days.

Rihanna makeup tips

Rihanna has revealed that one of his best tricks is contouring: “It is very important to contour the face according to your face and not as you see it in any YouTube tutorial, because everyone has a different shape,” he shared in Vogue.

Also, if you have a large forehead like hers, Rihanna revealed, you have to put the dark color close to the hairline, and if you are looking for an elongated neck effect, you have to make a triangle from the jaw down.

In her participation in the famous beauty secrets of Vogue, she showed that another of her makeup tricks is to apply foundation, concealer, contour, mattifying powder, bronzer and lots of shine. He also revealed that when it comes to eyes and lips for her more is morewith pink eyelids, blush in the same tone, a metallic lipstick and a pop of gloss in the tear duct.

Another one of the tricks Rihanna shares in the video to have a tanned and radiant skin not only on the face, but also on the body, is to use a body illuminator. The singer applies cream highlighter and blends it perfectly with the help of a thick brush to achieve a natural tan. Handsome!