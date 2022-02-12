how to fix epic connection issues

if you’re finding server problems to connect to Fortnite or any Epic Games service, you may not be the only one. The Fortnite server crash it can happen when there is a lot of user traffic, but it has a solution.

Here we tell you how to inform you of the status of the servers and solve problems such as “login failed or “network connection lostso you can play Fortnite No problem.

Fortnite error messages

Here are some of the error messages that you could come across when trying to connect to the servers of Fortnite. If it is one of the ones you will see below, continue reading to find out what you can do.

The connection to the network was lost.

Login failed.

Error 91.

Error 93.

The content is not ready.

When will I be able to play Fortnite without problems

The first step in trying to find out what is going on with the servers is to go to official sources. In this way we will know with certainty if the problem we have is due to our connection or is it a overall fall against which we can only hope.

On the Epic Games server page we can see what the ps4 servers status, Xbox One, PS5, iOS, Android and PC to know when the problem started and when they plan to have it fixed. You can also check the situation through your account Twitter.

How to fix server issues in Fortnite

If the problem turns out to be ours instead of a Fortnite server crash, the next step is to try to solve it using the classic methods. Here are some of the actions you could try in order of ease:

Restart the game.

Restart the console or the PC.

Connect by Ethernet cable instead of Wifi.

Limit the connections we have at that time.

Reboot the router.

Check ports and NAT.

The NAT ports what do you need to play Fortnite are the following:

Port 5795.

Port 5222.

Port 5800.

Port 5847.

Please note that in order to play without problems to fortnite you need good download and upload speed figures. Take an online speed test to check if you meet the following requirements:

Download speed: 2Mbps

2Mbps Load speed (recommended): 512Kbps

512Kbps Load speed (minimum): 0.5Mbps

If despite this the problems persist, do not despair, it may be a one-off problem and it will be solved in a few minutes. Go to other sources like Twitch to check if the game is running on your region or detail your problem to those responsible through their official channels so that they can help you.

