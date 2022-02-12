How much money do Ibai, Auronplay and Rubius earn per hour?

How much do Ibai, Rubius or Auronplay earn? A study, from the Kapwing page, has revealed what the main content creators charge per hour. If you are curious and even want to compare it with your salary, in the study itself it appears and shows you what you earn every second you are reading the news, Ranboolive’s salary, the streamers more charge.

All of these examples are from twitch content creators, the reference page in terms of direct. The purple page has created a great space for its main figures to shine and its content reaches the whole world for free.





In the top 1 is Ranboolive, that its main content is Minecraft. Its average of 2,398.63 dollars with 1,001 hours of video broadcast. In the ranking of the ten streamers better paid, the average is around $1,477 an hour, about 1,302.6 euros.

How much do Ibai, Rubius and Auronplay charge?

Regarding Spanish content creators we have a good representation Ibai Llanos, Rubius and Auronolay appear. The first of them on the list is Auron, with 1,649 dollars per hour, at the exchange rate 1,455 euros. The Basque, for his part, 753.50 euros, and closes the list of Spanish Rubius with 657.30 euros per hour.

In this prestigious ranking we can find Ninja, Tfue or Pokimane. The latter announced that she will stay on Twitch after having a few turbulent weeks within the purple platform and social networks.

The study has also provided a comparison with the average salaries in the United States. A average waiter earns $15 an hour, so I would have to work 160 hours to match that number.

The person who is writing this to you and those of your guild, journalists charge 26.64 an hour on average in the USso they would have to work about 90 hours to match salaries with these content creators.