How many children and grandchildren are in the Kardashian-Jenner family? | Celebs U

Karina Espinoza

This may be the most tangled and extensive family tree you’ve seen in a long time

It seems that just like today, in the future the empire will continue to exist kardashian jennerAnd with so many children and grandchildren, it is very likely that more than one will be successful or scandalous enough to attract attention.

How it all started?

Kris and Robert Kardashian married in 1978. He was a promising lawyer who consolidated his career when he ended up defending one of the most mediatic cases in Hollywood: that of OJ Simpson. The couple and their respective 4 children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Y Robthey were always in the public eye and grew up like any other socialist.

Later, just into her 90s, Kris fell in love with and married the former Olympic champion in 1991. Bruce Jennertoday known as Caitlyn Jenner.

With Bruce, Kris had Kendall already Kylie and, together with the Kardashian sisters plus the other 4 children that Bruce had, they started their reality show: Keeping Up With The Kardashianswhich premiered in 2007 and ended this 2021.

The show and the grandchildren.

With the passage of the program, the life of the family was never so private and there we met each and every one of the new members. The first couple to give Kris grandchildren was Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. They had a 9-year marriage and three children: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The next to have many grandchildren for Kris were Kim and Kanye. They were together from 2012 to this year and have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

On the other side are Khloé Kardashian and tristan thompson, who are True’s parents. In May of this year, the birth of a second child through a surrogate was speculated, everything was in talks. Tristan Thompson has another son with Jordan Craig.

For their part, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had a short relationship but Dream Kardashian was born from her. She already had a son, King Cairo, with Tyga.

To confuse the story more, Tyga is the boyfriend who lasted the longest with Kylie Jenner. The couple was together for 4 years and there was a time when Kylie was the stepmother of King Cairo (son of Tyga and Chyna) and aunt of Dream (daughter of her brother Rob and Blac Chyna herself).

Last but not least are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who have Stormi Webster and are already expecting their second child, going against all odds. And is that Kylie and Travis began their relationship shortly after she broke up with Tyga.

For now, Kendall Jenner is the only one who does not have children or a formal relationship.