How and what diseases do cockroaches transmit?

The cockroaches they are insects little loved by most people. These usually occur in homes due to various factors; however, the lack of cleanliness is not one of the main ones.

Although they look harmless, these animals often transmit various diseases that can be of high risk to human health.

For this reason, here we tell you three different ways in which cockroaches transmit diseases and what they are; take note and take care of your well-being.

How do cockroaches transmit diseases?

through feces: Given their poor diet, their droppings may contain harmful pathogens Through saliva or vomit: Like feces, saliva or vomit tend to contain various bacteria Physical contact: When in contact with surfaces such as drains or garbage containers, just touching them is enough to contract various bacteria

What diseases are they prone to contracting?