How and what diseases do cockroaches transmit?
The cockroaches they are insects little loved by most people. These usually occur in homes due to various factors; however, the lack of cleanliness is not one of the main ones.
Although they look harmless, these animals often transmit various diseases that can be of high risk to human health.
For this reason, here we tell you three different ways in which cockroaches transmit diseases and what they are; take note and take care of your well-being.
How do cockroaches transmit diseases?
- through feces: Given their poor diet, their droppings may contain harmful pathogens
- Through saliva or vomit: Like feces, saliva or vomit tend to contain various bacteria
- Physical contact: When in contact with surfaces such as drains or garbage containers, just touching them is enough to contract various bacteria
What diseases are they prone to contracting?
- salmonellosis: Symptoms are similar to those of food poisoning; salmonella bacteria can remain in the digestive system of these animals for a month
- Listeriosis: Mainly affects people with a weak immune system, pregnant women, newborns and the elderly; symptoms are usually muscle pain, diarrhea and fever
- Campylobacteriosis: This condition can last from two to 10 days; the main symptoms are cramps, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and fever
- E.coli infection: This bacterium is found in the digestive system of people; symptoms can be diarrhea and abdominal pain accompanied by fever, nausea and muscle aches
- Typhoid fever: This disease is common in those countries where there is limited access to water; Some of the symptoms are fever, headache, general tiredness, diarrhea and muscle aches.
- Anger: Spread through spoiled food; the feces of these insects usually bring the bacteria that cause this condition
- Dysentery: Transmitted by poor hand hygiene; the main symptoms are diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and high fever