Here you can see the best Super Bowl commercials of this 2022

Every year when the Super Bowl is held As one of the most important sporting events of each year (not only in American football, but in sports in general), it also begins a commercial war between the most prominent brands. This 2022 has not been the exception and some announcements have already come out highlights starring major Hollywood stars such as Zendaya or Scarlett Johansson.

So here we leave you some of these most outstanding Super Bowl commercials. Some more fun than others, but always hovering around the demand for attention regarding the NFL finals that this year will be played in the city of Los Angeles between the Rams and the Bengals with a luxury halftime show that includes Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost as Alexa

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Joshwho are married in real life, star in this commercial where they imagine a world where Amazon’s Alexa can read your mind and anticipate their needs… even if this is counterproductive. She can tell that Colin thinks his wife has bad breath or turns on the blender when Scarlett doesn’t want to listen.

Zendaya and Andre 3000 – Squarespace

Edgar Wright directed the latest Super Bowl commercial for Squarespace starring Zendaya and narrated by André 3000. Based on the English tongue twister of ““Sally sold seashells by the seashore”, the ad shows us Sally (Zendaya) as a small businesswoman who sells seashells on the beach. And when his business is not going well, he decides to join Squarespace where he grows his sales and expands his business.

Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger – BMW

Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger star in a commercial for BMW about the van BMW iX within its range of electric cars. Here, they play Hera and Zeus, who announce their retirement from Olympus to rest. But Zeus fails to adjust between small favors until Hera He gives him a truck where he can show all his power.

Ewan McGregor – Expedia

Selling trips in the midst of a pandemic it is quite complicated. But nevertheless, Expedia launched with a booking commercial featuring Ewan McGregor… and that is more than enough. The actor talks about the importance of traveling, which has much more value than material things.

Pete Davidson and Jerod Mayo-Hellmann

Pete Davidson appears in this commercial for the Hellman mayonnaise (not McCormick) alongside Jared Maythe NFL legend who is dedicated to tackle half the world making recommendations for snacks or dishes instead of people throwing away food. In the end, Pete stops the tackle from his mom (his real mom to him), but he takes the hit.

Anna Kendrick – Rocket Mortgage

Anna Kendrick appears in this Rocket Mortgage commercial where she has the opportunity to chat with her childhood idol: Barbie. She literally appears sitting next to a Barbie doll, and she seems to be nervous because she doesn’t even know how to refer to her. At the end of the commercial, an announcement appears where they say that both will be present during the Super Bowl.

Steve Buscemi and Serena Williams – Michelob Ultra

This commercial is one of the most interesting among those that have come out this year. It is to promote a chela, so they cast Steve Buscemi as a bowling alley who hands one of the star bowlers, Peyton Manning, a pair of shoes and a beer. The former player starts a few games until he is scared to see another sports star: Serena Williams.

Hannah Waddingham – Rakuten

This is Rakuten dot com’s first commercialand chose Hannah Waddingham (known for her role in game of Thrones Y ted lasso) for look in a mirror and laugh wickedly. This is just a clip, the full commercial will be out next Sunday during the Super Bowl.