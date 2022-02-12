Héctor Herrera’s great goal with Atlético de Madrid
Hector Herrera is looking to earn a place as a starter with Diego Simeon at Atletico Madrid and he is fighting it seriously, because he scored a great goal in training for the rojiblanco team.
Slowly, ‘H H‘ He continues to fight for a starting position and is raising his level. This is how he demonstrated it in training, when he scored a scissor goal, which surprised his own teammates
Hector Herrera’s great goal
On their social networks, Atlético de Madrid boasted Héctor Herrera’s great goal. It was a cross from the right that the Mexican finished off with scissors in front of the goal, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.
For him Atletico Madrid, continues to face Getafe on the next day. Later they will begin participation in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they will face Manchester United.
