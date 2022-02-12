Healthy diet and lifestyle, keys to avoid getting seriously ill from Covid

From start of the pandemic for COVID-19the medical community has turned to study how this works virushow can we avoid infect us and how to avoid getting a serious illness if it is that we acquire the virus, that is why now the IMSS explains to us how the Lifestyle and the vaccination are key to avoiding severe illness from COVID-19.

Changes in lifestyle

According to what was published by the Mexican Social Security Institutea Lifestyle consisting of correct feedingpractice of physical activity constant, hygiene habits and especially in mental health and healthy environments along with vaccination against COVID-19are the changes that are promoted in the First level of care medical units of Institutesince these factors make up the necessary key to avoid the serious illness by coronavirus.

Related news

Chronic diseases

It is also noted that the overweight and the obesity function as the main cause of chronic diseasesamong them the diabetes or arterial hypertensionyou are affect the immune system and can cause metabolic alterations that will later have repercussions if we contract the illness for coronavirusto this is also added the lack of Healthy habits.

Habits and health care

Therefore, it is important to make changes to your Lifestyle that are oriented to maintain a correct feedingto promote the physical activity constant as well as the control of the weight and the size. It is also important to control and combat chronic diseases and of course have the complete scheme of vaccination as well as with the consequent reinforcements of the same.

Related news

Physical activity is important to maintain good health. Photo: Pixabay

All these changesas well as the security measures Y preventionwill help if you contract the illnessdo not develop a serious picture of it, therefore they must be done as a prevention and not as measures corrective. It is important to take care of our Health at all times, so that when diseases are present, we have tools to be able to fight them properly.