He gave it all! Adele was seen dancing in a famous nightclub

U.S. – Adele He left his followers in shock by making a small pole dance then his presentation at the show Graham Norton. It seems that the singer decided to go to a club in the city of London to enjoy the night, and she was able to let out her wildest side.

The place he went to was London’s Heaven nightclubwhich is usually a favorite place for the community LGBTQ. Seeing the singer take the stage, people couldn’t help but applaud when she began to dance. Wearing the same cream colored outfit that she wore for the show, she was seen enjoying the cock and giving a great performance for everyone present.

One of those present spoke to the media Daily Starand commented that Adele really loved being at the event. She was accompanied by friends, who also enjoyed the different shows. It is that she impressed everyone by participating in one of the competitions, since no one expected a music star to perform at the event. Without a doubt, it was a surprise for everyone.

It seems that at one point in the night the artist was accompanied by one of the contestants of the program “drag racing”, Cheryl Hole. With it she had a few drinks in the VIP section and then accompanied her to the stage. Later, Hole commented on her social networks that even the singer had been devastated when she was eliminated from the aforementioned program.

TO Adele he loves to have fun, something that he has made clear in several interviews he has done. When she was in her 20s, she couldn’t do it because she was concentrating on her music and her relationship with the father of her child. Now, she has made it her goal to go out as often as she wants with her friends.